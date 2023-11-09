Hotel transactions, openings pick up; India Q2 property openings at 34

New Delhi: The second quarter of FY24 (June-September), while seeing a little slowdown in revenue per available room for hotels, witnessed an increase in the number of keys signed and opened. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a new report, 34 hotels opened in this period, adding about 2,400 keys or rooms to India’s organised hotel business. Interestingly, most of these hotels, over 80%, were in tier-II and tier-III cities.

Consultancy JLL’s Hotel Momentum India (HMI) report said a total of 59 hotels comprising around 4,700 keys were signed in this quarter. As many as 12 of the hotels signed were conversions from other hotel brands, making up 23% of the entire inventory signed in the quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the same quarter last year, 54 hotels were signed, adding a similar 4,300 keys to the organised sector.

At 59, hotel signings in Q2 rose a 78% over levels seen in the corresponding quarter in FY21 when the number stood at 33 hotels.

“Hotel development activity will continue to grow, in terms of both hotel openings and new hotel signings. However, we anticipate that this growth in ADR will level out over the next year or so owing to the dynamic geo-political scenario that may impact demand to some extent," said Jaideep Dang, managing director, Hotels and Hospitality Group, India, JLL. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the positive overall growth, the sector experienced a marginal decline of 4.5% in RevPAR from Q1 to Q2, indicating a slight moderation in demand. RevPAR, or revenue per available room, is a key performance indicator used in the hospitality industry to measure the financial performance of a hotel. This could be attributed to the seasonal shift in travel patterns, with summer vacations and the onset of the monsoon season potentially affecting occupancy rates.

But the hospitality sector continued its recovery trajectory in the third quarter of 2023, with a year-on-year growth of 15.1% in revenue per available room (RevPAR). This positive performance was primarily driven by a significant increase in Average Daily Rate (ADR), which rose by 15.6% compared to the same period last year owing to multiple international events being held in key cities like the G20 summit.

The six key markets of Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, and Mumbai continued to display strong growth driven by ADR on the back of sustained demand from corporate travel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

International events helped markets like Delhi lead with a 36% growth in ADR, primarily due to buyouts of many hotels by diplomatic missions. This was followed by Hyderabad at 22.2% and Mumbai at 16.7%.

There was, though, a marginal drop in Bengaluru and Goa’s occupancy levels, the rest of the markets have remained fairly stable in the quarter.

Similarly, the third quarter of the year is expected to remain strong on the back of international events such as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and domestic travel amidst winter vacation and year end festivities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weddings and meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) will remain major demand drivers in the coming months. However, it is expected that business travel will register a dip towards the end of the year.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.