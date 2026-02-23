Loyalty pivot: How hotels are cashing in on repeat guests amid high occupancy
With occupancy nearing decade highs, hotels are moving beyond simple discounts to build expansive loyalty ecosystems that turn repeat customers into their most valuable asset.
As branded hotel occupancy in India nears decade highs, hotel chains are shifting focus from acquiring new guests to ‘farming’ existing ones through enhanced loyalty programmes. A surge in repeat guests and an expanding travel market are compelling players like IHG, Radisson, Marriott, The Postcard Hotel, and Accor to pivot toward member-driven growth.