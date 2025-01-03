Devendra Parulekar, co-founder of villa rental business SaffronStays, said, "Manali is seeing increasing footfall as infrastructure improves. The Border Road Organisation has patched up the roads and the power supply has been stable over the past two weeks. We will see demand in Tirthan and Manali in the coming weeks, too. Theog and Shimla are already doing well, along with Kasauli. Despite there being no snow in Dehradun, the region continues to drive the highest footfall for us because of its connectivity and its vicinity to snow-bound areas such as Mussoorie, Landour and Dhanaulti." He said, however, that Nainital and Mukteshwar are yet to see a revival.