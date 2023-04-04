Housing Is Turning Out to Be a Lousy Shelter for Investors
- Apartments have been the second-worst performing type of real estate in the U.S. after offices over the past year
Rented homes were supposed to be the safest nook in the U.S. real-estate market. It isn’t turning out that way.
Rising interest rates are taking the air out of bubbly property valuations. Apartment prices are down 21% over the past year, according to the Green Street Commercial Property Price Index. This makes them the second-worst performing category of real estate after offices, which have lost 25%. Institutional investors tend to own fewer individual family homes, where values have been more resilient so far.
Shares in listed real-estate investment trusts that specialize in owning and managing apartment blocks have followed the value of their underlying assets down. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. and Apartment Income REIT Corp. have lost one-third of their value over the last 12 months.
Unlike offices and stores,housing looked like a sure bet during the pandemic. The shift to remote work and a buildup of household savings meant more people either bought their own homes or moved into rented properties. Unusually high demand pushed valuations higher and led to a surge in rents.
In 2021—the peak of the boom—rents for professionally managed apartments rose by almost 12%. This was more than triple the average recorded in the five years preceding the pandemic, according to Harvard University’s The State of the Nation’s Housing report.
Cash gushed into apartments accordingly. Last year, investors spent $294 billion on multifamily housing in the U.S., on top of a record $353.5 billion in 2021, according to real-estate advisory firm Newmark Group Inc. These levels were far above annual norms in the years leading up to the pandemic.
Buyers paid too much on the basis that they would be able to push rents even higher. Instead, rent growth is expected to cool to 4% in 2023, according to Newmark forecasts, only slightly higher than the 3% long-term average.
Investors that snapped up apartment blocks with short-term, floating-rate debt are in especially hot water now. Research provider Green Street pointed out that privately-held Houston real-estate investor Nitya Capital wants to sell 38% of its portfolio as it grapples with higher debt payments. Most of Nitya’s assets were bought at peak prices in 2021, when interest rates were at rock-bottom. Costlier debt wiped out cash flows on some of the landlord’s assets.
Ironically, underlying demand for apartments still looks OK—although there is a lot of newly built supply on the way. The national vacancy rate is 4.6%, which is slightly below long-term norms. A strong jobs market means people are continuing to make the rent, and high mortgage costs mean many tenants will be stuck renting for longer as homeownership becomes less affordable.
Investors were right to think that tenants would continue to pay their bills. But assumptions that debt costs would stay low and landlords could name their price on rents have backfired. While offices are struggling because they emptied out, the rented-home trade just got too crowded.