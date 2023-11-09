Housing rent in Bengaluru rise by more than 30% this year; Whitefield sees highest growth in nine-month
Hyderabad and Pune have also seen significant rental growth, with Hyderabad experiencing a 24% increase in rents and Pune's Hinjewadi micro-market recording a 17% growth.
The housing rents have seen a massive jump in Bengaluru in the first-nine months of this year. India's IT hub has seen a surge up to 31% in residential rent so far this year, a report by Anarock Property Consultants said on Thursday.
