Experts ask RBI to cut interest rate to revive real estate market, ease home loan burden
Khushi Malhotra 5 min read 06 Dec 2024, 02:48 PM IST
SummaryReal estate experts urge the RBI to lower interest rates to boost sluggish sales and relieve borrowing costs. With high home loan rates and rising prices, housing demand has moderated, particularly in affordable segments.
With the Reserve Bank of India keeping its key interest rate unchanged, real estate experts and developers have stressed the need to lower the rate, citing the need to stimulate sluggish sales and ease the growing burden of borrowing costs.
