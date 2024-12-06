“Affordability has become challenging as loans remain expensive and property prices have steadily increased," said Kanika Singh, chief risk officer at India Mortgage Guarantee Corporation. “Residential real estate sales have moderated, with high-end, mid-end, and affordable segments largely flat over the last quarter. Factors such as high capital values, inflation pressures, and uncertainty around the RBI's repo rate cut may lead some homebuyers, especially in metros, to adopt a wait-and-watch approach. Meanwhile, tier 2 and 3 cities continue to drive growth in housing loans."