How is the escalating war between Houthis and Saudi Arabia impacting oil market and India?

New Delhi: Fresh attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels on Saudi Arabia have once again rattled global oil markets. With Brent crude already trading above $100 a barrel, any further escalation in West Asia could trigger fresh swings in oil prices and deepen concerns over global energy supplies.
For India, the stakes are high as the country imports nearly 90% of the crude oil it consumes, making it vulnerable to any sustained rise in global prices. Higher crude costs could push up India's import bill, fuel inflation and put additional pressure on economic growth. Mint explains the unfolding situation and its impact on India, which imports about 90% of its oil needs.