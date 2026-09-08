How a new law could reboot India’s mining sector

BK Bhatia
4 min read8 Sep 2026, 07:29 PM IST
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For mining companies, securing a mineral concession through competitive auction has always been the first hurdle.(Mint)
Summary
India’s 2026 mining law overhaul bridges the gap between auctioned concessions and ground access, ensuring miners can operationalize blocks swiftly. 

The latest overhaul of India’s mining law addresses one of the industry’s most persistent bottlenecks—access to mineral-bearing land—as the Centre moves to bring structural certainty to the regulatory framework governing mining projects.

While headline attention around the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, has focused on restrictions regarding additional state taxes, cesses, and levies, the legislation carries far wider operational significance when read alongside the Centre's policy interventions on surface rights, compensation, and physical access.

With this legislative passage, the policy architecture has eliminated a major surface bottleneck, smoothing the path from auction victory to commercial extraction.

For mining companies, securing a mineral concession through competitive auction has always been the first hurdle. Even after paying substantial upfront fees and committing sizeable revenue shares to state treasuries, successful bidders frequently face multi-year delays in obtaining physical access to operationalize mineral blocks.

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The emerging framework systematically bridges this gap between receiving a mineral right and exercising it on the ground.

From concession award to ground access

The significance of the 2026 overhaul lies in recognizing mineral-bearing land as an integral component of the national mineral-development framework. A transparently auctioned block generates neither production, employment, royalty, nor auction premiums—if the successful bidder remains locked out of the underlying site.

Let us look at the statutory foundations within the MMDR Act: Section 24A(1) establishes that upon the grant of a concession, it is lawful for the holder and their workforce to enter the designated land to carry out permitted prospecting or mining operations while Sections 24A(2) & 24A(3) affirm the balance surface rights by requiring concession holders to pay surface occupiers a compensation, as determined by the state government.

Thus, the policy architecture rests on three linked pillars: the mineral concession, rules-based surface compensation, and lawful physical entry.

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Central creates a transparent operating environment

Now, recognizing that this framework was inconsistently implemented across states, the ministry of mines intervened progressively under Section 20A, which empowers the Central government to issue binding directions on policy matters of national interest.

Building on its earlier advisories from November 2022 onwards, the Centre issued formal directions on 5 July 2024, instructing states to implement Section 24A in tandem with Rule 52 of the Minerals Concession Rules (MCR), 2016.

Under these directions, the states must appoint dedicated officers responsible for fixing annual surface compensation within strict timelines. If a state fails to designate an officer, the district collector, district magistrate, or deputy commissioner automatically becomes the deemed authority to fix compensation and facilitate physical entry.

Here, the governing principle is clear: valid concession holders should not be forced into indefinite, unstructured private negotiations before exercising a statutory mining right. Instead, compensation is determined through an identified governmental mechanism, with state machinery actively enforcing entry.

Formulaic compensation protects both landowners and miners: The framework avoids diluting landowner rights, replacing open-ended bargaining with a transparent, rules-based methodology under Rule 52: where, in the case of agricultural land, the compensation is calculated using the average annual net income from similar land, while in the case of non-agricultural land, the compensation is linked to average annual letting value.

Clearly, a mineral concession does not extinguish surface ownership. Rather, it reconciles dual interests: the miner obtains necessary access to extract national wealth while the surface occupier receives legally protected, predictable compensation.

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Aligning state revenues with mine execution

Inordinate delays in land access can leave valuable assets stranded despite the transparent, competitive awards. The combination of Section 20A directions, Section 24A entry rights, and the 2026 MMDR amendments shifts state governments from passive administrative gatekeepers to active operational facilitators.

States conduct auctions, receive royalties, and collect life-of-mine auction premiums. A framework—where district collectors determine compensation within fixed timelines—aligns a state’s fiscal interests with its responsibility to bring auctioned blocks into production. For successful bidders, this eliminates the major uncertainty post-auction—winning a mine but being unable to enter and develop it.

Restoring fiscal stability and strategic impact: The 2026 amendment also responds to the Supreme Court’s 2024 ruling, which affirmed state powers to tax mineral-bearing lands while recognizing Parliament's authority to impose limits under Entry 50 of the State List. By placing explicit statutory caps on additional state levies, the amendment prevents arbitrary cost inflation and protects the project's internal rates of return (IRRs).

Seen in the right perspective and sequence, India’s mining policy has evolved from discretionary allocation to competitive auctions, and now from paper concessions to operational mines. By combining the statutory surface access, formulaic compensation, designated local enforcement, and fiscal caps, the 2026 overhaul significantly shortens project gestation periods. This is vital as India seeks to accelerate domestic production of critical and strategic minerals, reduce reliance on imports, and convert its geological wealth into active producing assets.

B. K. Bhatia is former director general, federation of Indian mineral industries (Fimi) and an industry veteran of over 47 years covering mining operations, mine development, policy, regulatory affairs, sustainability, and advocacy. Besides Fimi, he held executive leadership positions at Balco(Vedanta Group).

About the Author

BK Bhatia

B.K. Bhatia is former director general, Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (FIMI), and an industry veteran of over 47 years covering mining operations, development, policy, regulatory affairs, sustainability and advocacy. Besides FIMI, he held executive leadership positions at BALCO (Vedanta Group).

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