When Riddhi Verma, founder of child nutrition and behaviour company Baby Led Weaning India, planned a holiday to Mauritius with another family, she turned to Swiggy Crew, a service she had previously used for everyday errands.
She had first discovered Crew last year, when it was a servicethat took care of everything from dry-cleaning to other daily tasks. The platform has since shifted its focus entirely to travel. So, when the two families decided on Mauritius, Verma reached out again, this time for help putting the holiday together.
The families had already chosen their destination and booked their flights. Crew helped them shortlist a hotel, put together a five-day package and handle much of the communication with the property. There were a few specific requirements: the group had children aged three and six, needed vegetarian food and wanted suitable lunch options.
The assistance, however, did not stop at the booking. Crew set up a WhatsApp group with a team that stayed in touch with the families, coordinated with the hotel, suggested nearby restaurants with child-friendly menus and helped with flight formalities such as web check-in and seat selection. During the trip, the team sent reminders when tour guides arrived, pointed them towards an airport lounge they could access and even kept them updated on their boarding gate.
For a family travelling with young children, having someone take care of these seemingly minor details meant one less thing to worry about.
“It’s actually a personal assistant who’s with you on the go,” says Verma. “It sounds simple, but not having to think about these small things takes the burden off and helps a lot.”
The price tag for Crew’s services: a subscription charge, which is currently ₹2,999 for six months.
For years, the online travel business was about putting flights, hotel rooms and eventually holiday packages on a digital storefront. Companies such as MakeMyTrip and EaseMyTrip built large businesses around that model.
Now, a new crop of travel startups is trying to use artificial intelligence to build a more personalised travel experience, from understanding what a traveller wants and designing an itinerary to booking the trip and helping manage it once they land.
For instance, 30 Sundays, a startup that has built an AI-native platform for customised international holidays, recently raised $6.7 million from Bessemer Venture Partners. Its pitch is not simply to sell a package, but to act as an AI travel expert, with humans stepping in where needed.
Travel platforms Atravelq, Holiday Tribe, and The Tarzan Way have also recently raised capital.
Investors are not the only ones taking notice. Large consumer internet companies are moving into the travel space from different directions. While Swiggy has entered with its concierge-style proposition, Paytm is building an AI-led personalised travel experience; and Flipkart has taken a minority stake in TravClan to strengthen international travel supply, holiday packages and on-ground support across Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel.
International travel is high-intent, big-ticket, and for the first time, serviceable at a margin, says Anant Vidur Puri, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners and an investor in 30 Sundays.
“Great travel agents exist but have never scaled. The best ones handle a few hundred trips a year. OTAs (online travel agencies) gave everyone a template. AI changes that: for the first time, everyone can have a great travel agent,” he says.
Travel is changing, but can AI really make a traditionally high-touch business more scalable?