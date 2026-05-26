India’s quick-commerce boom is no longer just about helping consumers get groceries faster. It is now quietly emerging as a new growth engine for startups.

Platforms like Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are increasingly becoming launchpads for consumer brands that may never have scaled this quickly through supermarkets or traditional retail shelves alone.

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Here are seven Indian startups and brands that are benefiting from the country’s 10-minute delivery race.

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Specialty coffee was once considered too niche for instant-delivery platforms. But brands like Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters are increasingly using quick-commerce apps to push cold brews, canned coffee and ready-to-drink products toward younger urban consumers making impulse purchases.

The rise of work-from-home culture and late-night ordering has helped premium beverages become one of quick commerce’s fastest-growing categories.

The Whole Truth Foods Protein bars and clean-label snacks are thriving in the impulse-buy economy. The Whole Truth Foods has rapidly expanded visibility across quick-commerce apps where health-conscious customers increasingly discover products through search recommendations and trending sections rather than supermarket aisles.

Reports by NielsenIQ (NIQ), Mintel and IMARC Group show healthy snacking has become one of the fastest-growing categories in India’s urban delivery economy.

Slurrp Farm Parents ordering snacks, pancake mixes or children’s foods late in the evening has created unexpected demand for brands like Slurrp Farm. Quick-commerce apps allow such brands to reach families directly without depending heavily on physical retail distribution.

Rage Coffee Instant coffee startups are among the biggest winners of India’s quick-commerce culture. Rage Coffee has aggressively expanded through online-first channels where younger consumers increasingly make convenience-driven beverage purchases.

NOTO Ice Cream Impulse dessert ordering has exploded across major cities, especially during late evenings. NOTO has benefited from consumers looking for healthier dessert options delivered within minutes.

Quick commerce works especially well for ice cream and dessert brands because purchasing decisions are often immediate rather than planned.

Yoga Bar Breakfast foods and protein snacks have become heavily dependent on visibility inside quick-commerce apps. Yoga Bar products are now commonly featured across instant-delivery platforms targeting office-goers and fitness-focused consumers.

Many food startups now design combo packs and smaller SKUs specifically for quick-commerce inventory systems.

Open Secret Healthy biscuits, chocolates and snack alternatives are seeing strong growth through impulse buying. Open Secret is among the startups benefiting from urban consumers increasingly treating quick-commerce apps as digital convenience stores rather than emergency grocery services.

What This Says About India’s Retail Economy For decades, startups fought for shelf space inside supermarkets and large retail chains. Today, visibility on quick-commerce apps may matter even more. According to recent reports by Redseer Strategy Consultants and Datum Intelligence, quick commerce has emerged as one of the fastest-growing segments in India’s retail market, with platforms increasingly influencing product discovery through app search rankings, homepage banners and algorithm-driven recommendations.