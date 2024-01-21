How building laws lock India’s factory land

In most Indian states, plot owners face aggressive setback requirements from building authorities. In Madhya Pradesh, for example, a person we know by the name of Hemalata constructed a building in accordance with the law and approved plans of Indore. The city regulations required buildings to leave more land, as setbacks, on the front of the building than on the sides. The building included doors on one of the sides in addition to the front. Due to this, the Indore authority argued that even that side of the building should be considered as the front and Hemalata should have left more land unused on that side. It took the Supreme Court of India (Indore Municipal Corporation vs. Dr. Hemalata, 2010) to decide that the side of the building does not become the front just because it has doors.