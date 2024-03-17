How China Could Swamp India’s Chip Ambitions

China’s government incentives—worth more than $150 billion—will help producers absorb losses. But India would struggle to shower such a capital-intensive infant industry with that kind of cash, especially given its already high government debt and enormous funding needs for infrastructure in general. Those infrastructure challenges represent a direct challenge to the chip-making process, too. Dependable water and power are essential—power outages not only disrupt operations but can damage equipment and wafers in production. The Tata project is already poised to absorb billions of dollars’ worth of state funding.