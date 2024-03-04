How China Is Churning Out EVs Faster Than Everyone Else

At NIO, the next model’s design emerges from various pitches sent in by its car designers based in Munich and in China. CEO William Li attends weekly design meetings with the help of identical clay mock-ups in both countries and calls the shots on the final design for all future models. This is different from many Western carmakers, where design options are sent through different departments for review, a much lengthier process, said NIO’s design chief Kris Tomasson, who previously worked with Ford and BMW.