‘How Do I Do That?’ The New Hires of 2023 Are Unprepared for Work
The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 03 Aug 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Summary
- Remote learning during the pandemic left students short of basic skills. Now companies are trying to teach them on the job.
Roman Devengenzo was consulting for a robotics company in Silicon Valley last fall when he asked a newly minted mechanical engineer to design a small aluminum part that could be fabricated on a lathe—a skill normally mastered in the first or second year of college.
