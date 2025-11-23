How do you replace a CEO like Tim Cook or Warren Buffett?
Some shoes seem just too big to fill
Tim Cook seems like a nice problem for Apple’s board to have. Since he took over from Steve Jobs in 2011, the iPhone-maker’s boss has lifted annual sales from $108bn to $416bn, operating profit from $34bn to $133bn and market capitalisation from around $350bn to $4trn, equivalent to roughly $700m for every day of his 14-year tenure. Only Jensen Huang of Nvidia has created more shareholder value overall, but most of it in the past two frantic, AI-fuelled years. Only Satya Nadella of Microsoft and Sundar Pichai of Alphabet, two big-tech counterparts, have generated more on the average day, but check again in a few years’ time, when their tenures match Mr Cook’s today. No CEO comes close to his record of producing nearly $1trn in cumulative net income.