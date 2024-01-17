How Esse cigarettes are smoking rivals

The growth of the industry led to the formation of the Office of Monopoly (OOM) in 1952. The policy not only survived but also intensified during the Korean War of 1950-1953. After World War II ended in 1945, Korea, which had been occupied by the Japanese from 1910, was divided along the 38th parallel. This lasted until 1950, when hostilities broke out between the Soviet Union-backed North and US-backed South. Eventually, with the South making small territorial gains, an armistice was signed in 1953 and the Military Demarcation Line has since marked the border between the two countries.