How Google is bucking tech industry's layoff trend; adds 10k employees in six months with different approach | Explained

Google’s workforce expanded to 204,757 employees at the end of September 2026, adding nearly 10,000 people in six months as the technology giant continued hiring and integrated cybersecurity firm Wiz into its operations. The increase comes at a time when several major technology companies are cutting jobs to control costs and reorganise their businesses.
The latest employee figures, disclosed in Google's third-quarter earnings results, highlight a contrasting workforce strategy within the global technology industry, where companies are increasingly reassessing staffing requirements amid changing business priorities and investment plans.
Google's headcount increased from its March 2026 level to 204,757 employees by the end of September. The company has recorded relatively steady workforce expansion since the second quarter of 2024, with hiring gaining momentum towards the end of 2025, according to Business Insider.
The latest figures suggest that Google has continued expanding its workforce despite broader concerns about employment trends in the technology industry.
The growth also contrasts with staffing decisions at some of its biggest competitors. Meta has undertaken multiple rounds of cost-cutting and workforce reductions, while Microsoft recently introduced a voluntary buyout programme for employees across participating teams.
Google's workforce growth has been driven partly by acquisitions rather than recruitment alone.
The company completed its acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz on March 11, 2026. Wiz had approximately 2,000 employees, who have added to Google's overall headcount following the transaction.
Consequently, the increase in Google's employee numbers over the six-month period reflects a combination of organic hiring and workforce expansion through the acquisition.
However, the company has not disclosed the precise contribution of recruitment and the Wiz deal to its overall headcount increase.
Despite its latest workforce expansion, Google has not remained untouched by the technology industry's restructuring trend.
In January 2023, the company announced plans to eliminate approximately 12,000 jobs, representing around 6% of its workforce at the time. It has also undertaken several smaller rounds of job cuts in subsequent years, according to Business Insider.
The latest employee count therefore reflects a period of workforce restructuring followed by renewed expansion, rather than a complete reversal of its earlier cost-cutting measures.
Google's workforce expansion comes alongside strong financial performance. Its third-quarter revenue increased 25% year on year, indicating continued business growth.
The combination of rising revenue, recruitment and acquisitions highlights how Google's staffing strategy differs from that of several other technology companies.
While some industry players are prioritising leaner organisational structures and smaller teams, Google continues to expand its workforce alongside investments in new business areas.
Whether the company's headcount growth will continue at the same pace remains to be seen. Its future staffing decisions are likely to depend on business performance, hiring requirements, acquisition activity and evolving investment priorities.
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