How grapes from Nashik conquered the world
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 15 Dec 2024, 06:38 PM IST
SummaryOver the years, Maharashtra’s struggling farmers have made headlines for committing suicide in droves. But a small group of grape farmers from Nashik district has helped put the state on the global map. This is the story of their success, with a cameo by maverick sultan Mohammad bin Tughlaq.
Nashik: Varsha Suresh Boraste was in her early twenties when her husband died in a road accident. The newly married bride turned widow was left with a three-month-old toddler and a tiny farm plot, just about two acres, in rural Maharashtra. But the burden of raising a family as a single mother on a meagre farm income did not crush her spirits. Boraste raised her child, built a new house, grew her farm holdings five-fold, and now travels in a sedan. She is a member of the rural elite, earning ten times the per capita income of India’s richest state, Maharashtra. All thanks to an unlikely ally: table grapes.
