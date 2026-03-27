How hybrid work is reviving office demand and boosting REIT growth in India

Not long ago, headlines predicted the traditional office was on its way out, with work-from-home set to disrupt commercial real estate. But as 2026 unfolds, a different reality is taking shape across India’s business hubs.

The office hasn’t disappeared; it has evolved. In fact, the shift to hybrid work has emerged as a key driver for Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs). To understand why, one must look beyond the empty desks of 2021 and focus on how companies are reimagining and utilising office spaces today.

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Quality over quantity When the five-day office week was the norm, companies often settled for good-enough spaces to work out of. If you had a thousand employees, you needed a thousand desks, and the cost per square foot was the primary metric considered. Today, that math has changed.

As hybrid work becomes the norm, companies have realised that if they want employees to leave the comfort of their homes, the office must offer something the home cannot. This has triggered a massive ‘flight to quality’. Firms are shrinking their total footprint in older, cramped or poorly maintained standalone buildings and moving into premium, Grade-A office parks. These are the very kind of assets that form the core of Indian REIT portfolios.

In these REIT-owned parks, the focus is on the overall experience an employee gets when working there. Companies are looking for LEED-certified green buildings, high-end air filtration systems, and campus-like environments that foster collaboration, which hybrid work will find hard to replicate.

The rise of managed workspaces Traditionally, when a company leased an office, it was responsible for arranging everything, from fit-outs and interiors to the canteen and security. This has changed into what are known as managed workspaces.

REITs have adapted by partnering with or creating their own managed workspaces. These offices are plug-and-play spaces that allow a company to scale up or down as needed. These are designed as collaborative hubs with lounge areas, huddle rooms for brainstorming and team meetings, and high-end amenities such as gyms and creches.

A standalone building owned by a traditional landlord can rarely afford to provide this level of infrastructure. REITs, with their massive scale and institutional capital, can turn an entire office park into a high-tech ecosystem that employees will want to work out of.

Exploring the hub-and-spoke model Another reason the demand for REIT-owned space is rising is the adoption of the Hub-and-Spoke model by large Indian conglomerates and tech giants. This essentially means that, instead of developing a single central headquarters, companies are opting for a central “hub” for core functions and several smaller “spoke” offices in the suburbs or satellite cities. This reduces commute times, improves employee well-being, and maintains the corporate culture.

Furthermore, REITs typically own large portfolios across multiple micro-markets in cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. This makes them capable of offering a company a unified solution across multiple locations – they can create office spaces that look and feel the same across locations for a unified employee experience. A large firm can sign a master lease with a REIT provider to have its “hub” in the city centre and “spokes” in the outskirts, all maintained to the same global safety and technology standards.

The difference between occupancy and utilisation Critics often point to low occupancy as a sign of trouble. However, there is a crucial difference between occupancy (who is paying rent) and utilisation (who is sitting at a desk on say a Tuesday morning).

From a REIT investor’s perspective, what matters is the lease agreement. Furthermore, because companies now require more space for collaboration zones and less for cubicles, the amount of square footage per employee has remained steady or, in some cases, increased. Collaboration takes up more room than a row of desks.

Defining the modern office In the past, any developer could build a concrete box and call it an office. Today, the barriers to entry are much higher. To attract a high-quality tenant, you need:

Sustainability: Most global firms cannot lease space that is not compliant with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards.

Digital infrastructure: Integrated apps for gate entry, food ordering, and desk booking.

Community: Organised events, networking sessions and retail zones within the park.

REITs are no longer just landlords. They are hospitality and technology providers. This makes their assets incredibly sticky. Once a company integrates its culture into a high-end managed workspace within a REIT park, the cost and effort of moving elsewhere become prohibitively high.

The final word The hybrid work era has not eliminated the physical office but has filtered out what was previously defined as the mediocre workspace. Demand for subpar, standalone commercial buildings is decreasing. But for the Grade-A, institutional-grade assets owned by REITs, the story is one of growth. By offering the flexibility of managed spaces and the infrastructure required for the hub-and-spoke model, REITs have positioned themselves as the only viable partners for the modern Indian companies.

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