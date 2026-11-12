How India’s lithium-ion battery black mass export ban aims to reduce dependence on China for critical minerals

India has prohibited the export of lithium-ion battery black mass in a move aimed at retaining valuable critical minerals within the country, strengthening domestic recycling capabilities and reducing dependence on imports, particularly from China.
The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), under the Ministry of Commerce, amended the export policy for lithium-ion battery black mass from 'Free' to 'Prohibited' with immediate effect through Notification No. 49/2026-27, dated 10 November 2026.
The government said the decision would ensure that battery waste generated in India is recycled and refined domestically rather than exported.
The move comes as India seeks to secure supplies of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese, which are essential for electric vehicle (EV) batteries, renewable energy storage, electronics and advanced manufacturing.
Black mass is a powder-like material recovered by shredding and processing discarded lithium-ion batteries and battery manufacturing waste. It contains valuable minerals, including lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese, which can be extracted and reused in battery production.
Recycling black mass offers an alternative source of critical minerals, reducing the need for fresh mining and dependence on imported raw materials. It is particularly important for India, which has limited domestic reserves of several battery minerals.
The government said domestic battery recyclers and critical mineral recovery units have been unable to utilise their full processing capacity because of inadequate availability of raw materials.
Despite the expansion of India's recycling infrastructure, black mass generated domestically has continued to flow overseas.
In some instances, Indian recyclers have also had to import the material to meet their requirements.
The export prohibition seeks to address this mismatch by ensuring that domestically generated black mass remains available to Indian recycling and refining companies.
China has a dominant position in global critical mineral supply chains, particularly in processing and refining. It accounts for roughly 60% of rare earth mining, 70-90% of processing and separation, and around 94% of permanent magnet manufacturing.
Its influence also extends to the processing of minerals such as lithium, cobalt and graphite, which are essential for batteries, electric vehicles and clean-energy technologies.
India's dependence on imported critical minerals leaves its manufacturing industries vulnerable to supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions.
By retaining black mass within the country, India aims to recover lithium, cobalt, nickel and other valuable materials from discarded batteries and develop alternative domestic sources.
The ban will not immediately eliminate India's dependence on Chinese mineral supplies. However, developing domestic recycling and refining capabilities could gradually reduce this vulnerability.
According to government data cited by The Indian Express, 57 lithium-ion battery recyclers are registered on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Battery Waste Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) portal.
Together, they have an annual processing capacity of 5.17 lakh metric tonnes. However, their estimated input capacity specifically for processing lithium-ion battery black mass is around 75,500 metric tonnes annually, as per the report.
The government expects the export restrictions to improve feedstock availability and help domestic facilities operate more efficiently.
The measure complements the ₹1,500 crore Incentive Scheme for Critical Mineral Recycling, approved by the Union Cabinet in September 2025.
The scheme seeks to develop recycling capacity to recover critical minerals from secondary sources, including battery waste and electronic waste.
It also supports the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), which aims to strengthen domestic mineral supply chains through exploration, processing and recycling.
Separately, the government has announced a ₹2,814 crore scheme providing capital expenditure support for developing domestic critical mineral processing capabilities, including lithium and nickel processing.
As demand for EVs, renewable energy storage and advanced electronics rises, securing battery mineral supplies has become an economic and strategic priority.
Recycling supports 'urban mining', which involves recovering valuable resources from discarded products and industrial waste instead of relying entirely on fresh mining.
For India, retaining black mass could help establish a circular economy in which minerals recovered from old batteries are reused to manufacture new ones.
It could also reduce dependence on overseas suppliers while supporting environmentally sound disposal and processing of hazardous battery waste.
The export ban is therefore not merely a waste-management measure.
It is part of India's broader effort to build strategic autonomy in critical minerals and reduce vulnerabilities in supply chains dominated by China.
Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.<br> <br> Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.<br> <br> He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.<br><br> One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.<br> <br> For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.<br> <br>He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.<br><br> Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.<br><br> Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.<br> <br>For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.
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