How Indian firms spent on CSR in FY22, in charts

Indian firms’ spending on corporate social responsibility (CSR) remained flat in 2021-22, a new analysis by primeinfobase.com based on companies’ annual reports showed. The combined CSR expenditure by 1,205 listed companies that were required to spend under the law stood at ₹14,801 crore, similar to ₹14,763 crore in 2020-21. This was despite a 6% rise in the net profit benchmark used to decide how much a company should spend on CSR. However, to their credit, at an aggregate level, companies have already been spending more than they are mandated to since 2019-20, said Pranav Haldea, managing director, PRIME Database Group. To be sure, this doesn’t mean all companies are doing so.