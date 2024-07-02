Explore

How India's power use stacks up

Shuja Asrar , Manjul Paul 1 min read 02 Jul 2024, 07:00 AM IST
In May, India's power demand scaled a new record at 250 GW amid soaring temperatures. (File Photo: AFP)
In May, India's power demand scaled a new record at 250 GW amid soaring temperatures. (File Photo: AFP)

Summary

In 2024, June marked the third-highest energy consumption in the country in the last six years, with a notable 8% increase from the same month last year. Although not as severe as May, June showed a rising trend in energy use despite improving weather conditions.

India's power consumption continues to break records in 2024, even though June's heatwave conditions were less severe than those in May. Energy use increased by 8% compared to the same month last year, though it was lower than in May due to the arrival of the southwest monsoon in some parts of the country. June recorded the third-highest energy consumption in the country in the last six years. But more could be in store for the rest of the season: in August last year, energy consumption hit 153.1 GWh, the second highest ever.

