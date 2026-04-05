India’s restaurants, bars and quick-service chains are seeing a much-needed rebound after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 19 kicked off on 28 March, with match screenings, group dining and delivery driving sales over the weekends.
Amid LPG disruption, IPL offers relief to bars, eateries
SummaryAs IPL season 19 commenced, restaurants and bars saw a surge in business in the first two weekends from live screenings and themed menus, boosting sales and group dining
India’s restaurants, bars and quick-service chains are seeing a much-needed rebound after the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 19 kicked off on 28 March, with match screenings, group dining and delivery driving sales over the weekends.
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