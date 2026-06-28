How a British import turned Kashmir into India’s trout capital

On a cold, June morning at the Kokernag trout farm in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, about 90 km from Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Mir hauls a net through a concrete raceway (an artificial channel) fed by a freshwater spring.
The temperature of the water is around 10 degrees Celsius year-round, too cold for a human to survive for more than 15 minutes, Mir says, but ideal for trout. Sajad Hussain Dar, chief project officer of the Kokernag farm, says that rainbow trout thrive at between 5 degrees and 15 degrees Celsius. “The more hygienic the water, the faster they grow,” chimes in Mir.
Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as India’s leading trout producing region with around 3,010 tonnes produced in 2024–25, supported by the Kokernag hatchery and over 2,000 private trout units, according to data released by the ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying last month. Production in the Union Territory has surged more than tenfold, from 2015-16, according to Manzoor Ahmad Samoon, deputy director of J&K’s central fisheries department, making it India’s leader in cold-water aquaculture.
Jammu and Kashmir now accounts for more than half of India’s estimated annual trout output of roughly 5,443 tonnes, according to Samoon, ahead of Himachal Pradesh’s 1,673 tonnes and Uttarakhand’s 710 tonnes.
The Valley’s cold, oxygen-rich rivers, fed by glacial melt from the Pir Panjal and Himalayan ranges, have given it what amounts to a natural monopoly of a fish species that is actually not native to the region.
According to the J&K fisheries department website, an attempt was made to introduce trout to the region in 1899, when the Duke of Bedford sent 10,000 trout ova to the valley from Britain. “Unfortunately the first batch perished enroute due to non-existence of air transport,” says the website.
A second shipment of trout ova arrived in excellent condition from Scotland in December 1900, it adds, without explaining how they survived as air transport was still non-existent at the time. Thanks to those initial efforts, two varieties of the species, rainbow trout and brown trout, began to grow in Kashmir.
For much of the following century, the fish remained the preserve of anglers with permits and tourists with itineraries.
Then in the summer of 2020, as Kashmir grappled with the first wave of covid, three cousins in Srinagar invested ₹7 lakh in a business built around trout, a fish that few Indians consume. Six years on, their company, Kashmir Trout, works with 250 farmers, employs 50 people and generates annual revenue exceeding ₹1 crore.
The company procures and produces roughly 200 tonnes of trout annually and supplies markets across Kashmir as well as Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata.
What makes trout farming viable, and what explains the surge in private investment in the sector more broadly, is trout’s unusual price architecture. In Kashmir, fresh rainbow trout retails at ₹500–550 per kilogram. Ship it to Delhi and the price reaches ₹1,300. In Bengaluru, it climbs to ₹1,500 per kg, reflecting the cost of cold-chain logistics over a distance of around 3,000 kilometres.
According to industry estimates, a farmer producing trout at a cost of around ₹345 per kg and selling to a trader at approximately ₹495 enjoys a margin of more than 40%. The trader will earn a margin of 10% if he sells to the consumer at ₹550 per kg. For many Indian commodities, the ratio runs the other way.
Trout is rich in omega-3, nearly boneless, grows in filtered glacial water, and carries a provenance story that resonates with the same consumers who buy Norwegian salmon, says Mir Autif, a consultant with Kashmir Trout. Imported Norwegian salmon currently retails in India for ₹2,500–3,500 per kg, making it a luxury for most consumers. “That is where we see our advantage,” says Autif. “Consumers get a premium cold-water fish at less than a third the price of imported salmon. It is fresh, locally produced and reaches the market within hours of harvest.”
Unlike freshwater fish such as rohu, catla or carp, trout is marketed as a premium delicacy associated with European cuisine and healthy eating. “It is still more affordable than imported seafood such as salmon or lobster,” says Aasim Bashir, Kashmir Trout’s chief operating officer.