How a British import turned Kashmir into India’s trout capital

Trout is rich in omega-3, nearly boneless, grows in filtered glacial water, and carries a provenance story that resonates with the same consumers who buy Norwegian salmon, says Mir Autif, a consultant with Kashmir Trout. Imported Norwegian salmon currently retails in India for ₹2,500–3,500 per kg, making it a luxury for most consumers. “That is where we see our advantage,” says Autif. “Consumers get a premium cold-water fish at less than a third the price of imported salmon. It is fresh, locally produced and reaches the market within hours of harvest.”