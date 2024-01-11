How Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) road will be a game changer for real estate sector— Explained
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) comes as a welcome change as it will certainly democratise the real estate market connecting places like Panvel, Sewri, Navi Mumbai, and Chembur that were so far considered less desirable in the real estate market
The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12 marks the beginning of another transformative phase for Mumbai's real estate sector. As India's longest sea bridge, spanning 22km with a 16.5km extension into the sea, the MTHL's influence on the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will be profound.