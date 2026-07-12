India’s startup founder archetype is changing—one thesis at a time

Gunjan Kapadia was 30, married, and seven years into a stable career when he decided to quit his well-paying job. That trope’s quite the familiar route to modern-day entrepreneurship. Except Kapadia had decided to take a long detour that had his close ones flummoxed. He wasn’t starting up. Well, not yet.
Kapadia was returning to the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras from where he had acquired an MTech degree six years earlier. This time for a PhD in chemical engineering.
“I was making much more money. I was married at that point,” Kapadia recalls. “My wife was very supportive. [But] my family was a bit sceptical. They kept asking, ‘Why do you want to go for a PhD? You can get a job.’”
He wasn’t pursuing a doctor of philosophy degree for an academic title or career. Kapadia entered the PhD programme with a clear ambition: to solve a deep, scientific problem and eventually build a company around it.
India has produced several PhD entrepreneurs, Zoho Corp’s Sridhar Vembu (a Princeton PhD) and Sarvam AI’s Vivek Raghavan (from Carnegie Mellon) among them. But choosing a PhD specifically to build a startup is a still-evolving genre. And not without its share of risks. It demands years of research, patient capital and a bet that deeptech will eventually reward scientific depth over speed.
Which is why Kapadia’s decision stands out. He was on a mission.
“Look around your room. Your phone, your car, your air conditioner. Check whether the core technology behind them was developed in India. Very little of it is. To develop core technology, you have to understand a problem in detail. A PhD forces you to work on one problem for a long period of time. You learn the science behind it, physics, chemistry, the fundamentals. Engineering can be learnt on the job, but fundamental science takes years.”
Two years ago, Kapadia, along with Akhil Kongara and Muhammed Hamdan, who were also pursuing doctoral degrees at IIT-M, launched Sthyr Energy. Last year, the deeptech startup raised $1 million in seed funding. Their target: to develop mechanically rechargeable zinc-air battery systems for long-duration and seasonal energy storage—critical for India’s renewable energy ambitions. The gamechanger: their focus on zinc-air, a cheaper, more stable, and more abundantly available alternative to the standard lithium-ion used in battery systems.
Building a deeptech ecosystem
The nearly 70-year-old IIT-Madras has spawned a robust ecosystem offering support to deeptech startups like Sthyr Energy. Among its entrepreneurship-focused initiatives is the IIT Madras Incubation Cell (IITMIC), which was established in 2003 and has since supported more than 560 startups currently boasting a combined valuation of over ₹74,000 crore.
Several well-known deeptech startups have emerged from IIT-M’s startup ecosystem, including electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy, the Palo Alto, California-headquartered Uniphore that’s building business-focused artificial intelligence (AI), and MediBuddy, a digital healthcare platform.
For much of the past decade, the archetypal Indian startup founder has been an IIT engineer or a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) running consumer-internet businesses, essentially building technology layers over existing services rather than developing core technologies in-house.
But as geopolitics reshapes global supply chains, and investors in India hunt for the next wave of growth in sectors such as AI, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, and clean energy, the spotlight is turning to research-led startups.
This is evident in the funding that India’s deeptech sector scored last year—a massive jump from $484 million in 2020 to $1.47 billion in 2025, per data platform Tracxn. The number of deeptech startups increased from about 2,700 in 2022 to more than 4,200 by 2025, per Nasscom (National Association of Software and Services Companies) and consulting firm Zinnov.
Universities are redesigning their PhD programmes, venture capital investors are warming to technically trained founders, and a growing number of doctoral students are entering research with plans for a startup, rather than academia, as the end goal.
The Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani (BITS Pilani) launched its PhD-Drive programme in 2023 to encourage researchers to commercialise their work through deeptech startups. It is designed to address one of the biggest barriers faced by young researchers: taking entrepreneurial risks immediately after completing a doctoral programme.
“By the time one finishes a PhD, one is 26-27 years of age. At that time, to take a plunge into startups is very rare with our family, friends, and all of that in India,” says Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, group vice-chancellor, BITS Pilani Campuses. “So many of them don’t go to build startups. They need to settle down and that’s kind of a problem. We said, ‘those aspects we will take care.’”
BITS Pilani’s PhD-Drive programme trains students to also identify intellectual property opportunities, develop business models, pitch to investors, navigate certification requirements, and understand the realities of building a company.
The institute had good reason to start this programme. Over the past decade, deeptech startups founded by BITS Pilani alumni have collectively raised $549.6 million, according to Tracxn, while deeptech startups founded by IIT-Madras alumni have raised $1 billion. Also, while IIT-Madras more than doubled the number of startups it incubated to 110 in 2025-26 from 43 in FY23, BITS Pilani increased its count to 136 from 97 over that period, data from the respective universities showed.