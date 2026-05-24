How Rapido became Uber’s toughest challenger while Ola lost ground, explained in 5 charts

howindialives.com
6 min read24 May 2026, 07:00 AM IST
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Rapido rider accused of sending inappropriate messages after ride. (Representataive image)
Summary
Rapido’s rapid rise, powered by bike taxis and a subscription-led model, is reshaping India’s ride-hailing market even as Uber defends leadership and Ola loses momentum.

Rapido recently closed a $240 million funding round led by Prosus, valuing it at $3 billion. The capital injection underscores a shift in India’s ride-hailing market, long dominated by Uber and Ola.

Uber continues to hold its leadership position with a 45–50% market share, but Ola is steadily losing ground, with Rapido emerging as the biggest challenger.

In a podcast last year, Uber’s global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described Rapido as the company’s toughest local competitor. Rapido’s rise owes much to deliberate strategy and execution; Ola’s decline, to a large extent, has been self-inflicted.

Beyond competitive pressures, all ride-hailing companies are also grappling with mounting regulatory scrutiny.

Also Read | Why the GST Council plans to review taxation of ride-hailing app companies

Bike-taxi bet

Rapido began operations in 2015 with a focus on bike taxis, a category that incumbents Uber and Ola largely treated as a secondary offering. By targeting solo commuters, Rapido capitalized on pricing advantages.

Bike taxis are typically 30% to 60% cheaper than traditional cabs and navigate congested urban traffic more efficiently. This allowed the company to build a substantial base among price-sensitive consumers.

After consolidating its position in the two-wheeler segment, Rapido expanded into auto-rickshaws and four-wheeler cabs. It also pushed aggressively into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where competitors had relatively limited presence. Rapido now leads in many of these markets.

Prosus, which funded Rapido at nearly three times its previous valuation, said its investment was driven by its “conviction in the company’s growth and long-term potential within India’s mobility ecosystem”.

In FY25, Rapido’s operating revenue grew 44% to 934 crore, while net losses narrowed 30% to 258 crore. The broader market is expanding as well. India’s ride-hailing market is currently valued at around $22 billion and is projected to grow at a 19% compound annual growth rate, according to an ICICI Securities research report published this month.

Ola loses steam

While Rapido's market share by value is estimated to be 25–30% at present, Ola's has slipped to 15–20%, according to ICICI Securities, based on its channel checks.

A Bank of America Global Research report citing Sensor Tower industry data noted that Rapido had over 70 million monthly active users (MAUs) in February. Ola’s, in comparison, had dropped to below 30 million. Its revenue from cab-hailing has been dropping in the past three years.

A key reason for Ola's decline is a shift in strategic attention. Bhavish Aggarwal, who built Ola into one of India's most recognized startups, has in recent years turned his focus to newer ambitions: Ola Electric, his electric vehicle venture, and Krutrim, an AI business he believes could define the next chapter of his career. Ride-hailing has quietly slipped down the list of priorities.

Also Read | Ola Electric’s home inverter play has a chemistry problem

Ola also faces financial constraints. The ride-hailing sector is capital-intensive, requiring continuous investment in driver incentives and consumer discounts to maintain supply and demand liquidity. Ola relies heavily on promoter capital to sustain operations. Rating agencies have raised concerns about its depleting cash reserves. As a result, it has struggled to match the financial firepower deployed by Uber and the aggressive operational scaling executed by Rapido.

Subscription strategy

One of the key drivers of Rapido's operational scale is its revenue model.

Historically, ride-hailing platforms operated on a commission basis, retaining 20% to 30% of every passenger fare. In contrast, Rapido transitioned to a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription model.

Under this structure, drivers pay a flat daily login fee to access the platform, ranging from 9 to 29 for auto drivers, with entry-level pricing starting at 10 a day. In return, drivers retain 100% of the passenger fare. The model directly addressed driver dissatisfaction over high commissions, significantly reducing churn and allowing Rapido to aggregate supply faster and at a lower acquisition cost than rivals.

Uber and Ola have piloted similar zero-commission or subscription models for their auto and two-wheeler segments to remain competitive in driver recruitment.

Rapido is now entering the food delivery sector. It launched a zero-commission food delivery application named 'Ownly' in Bengaluru. This strategy allows Rapido to maximize the efficiency of its existing riders during off-peak hours, letting the company expand into a new sector with minimal upfront financial investment. Rapido is also attracting growing customer interest.

Google search interest in Rapido has been trending upward, in contrast to the declining interest in Ola.

Uber's dominance

While Rapido could outpace Ola, Uber will remain a tougher rival. Uber leverages its profitable global operations to sustain its leadership position in India.

Globally, Uber generated nearly $10 billion in free cash flow over the past year, allowing it to cross-subsidise its Indian operations. It injected about 3,000 crore into Uber India towards driver incentives, passenger fare reductions and scaling its two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments. All these will directly counter Rapdio's rise.

Uber's moves also show that it is looking at the Indian market strategically and is open to investments and partnerships to strengthen its business. It recently invested in Carrum, which operates about 3000 electric and CNG vehicles, to strengthen Uber Black.

It also launched Uber Direct, a business-to-business last-mile logistics service integrated with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Beyond fleets on ground, it plans to open two new engineering campuses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad by 2027.

There is also a possibility of Ola trying harder to regain its lost market share. In that case, Rapido will face pressure on both sides.

Regulatory hurdles

The regulatory environment remains a significant risk for all mobility platforms operating in India. A primary concern is the legal status of bike taxis.

Maharashtra recently issued notices to Google and Apple, demanding the removal of Rapido, Uber, and Ola from their app stores over unauthorized bike-taxi operations.

Also Read | Rapido’s new order: disrupting India’s food apps with lower fees

The government has since revised its stance, but the episode highlights the legal uncertainty facing these platforms. Since Rapido's growth depends heavily on its two-wheeler fleet, adverse regulatory decisions strike at the heart of its business.

Labour regulations are also evolving, and there are calls to implement minimum wages for gig workers. E-commerce and logistics are the top two employers of gig workers. Such mandates could structurally alter the unit economics of ride-hailing companies.

Besides, the shift from commission-based to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) subscription models has created ambiguity regarding the Goods and Services Tax (GST). State tax authorities are increasingly scrutinizing these structures, which could lead to retrospective tax liabilities and margin compression across the sector.

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howindialives.com

Howindialives.com is a Delhi-based venture set up by former business journalists to combine public data and technology for decision-making. We cover the entire data chain: collect data; process, interpret and visualize it; and design outputs. We have been a data partner to Mint since 2015, narrating data stories and more.

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