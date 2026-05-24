How Rapido became Uber’s toughest challenger while Ola lost ground, explained in 5 charts

Rapido recently closed a $240 million funding round led by Prosus, valuing it at $3 billion. The capital injection underscores a shift in India’s ride-hailing market, long dominated by Uber and Ola.
Uber continues to hold its leadership position with a 45–50% market share, but Ola is steadily losing ground, with Rapido emerging as the biggest challenger.
In a podcast last year, Uber’s global CEO Dara Khosrowshahi described Rapido as the company’s toughest local competitor. Rapido’s rise owes much to deliberate strategy and execution; Ola’s decline, to a large extent, has been self-inflicted.
Beyond competitive pressures, all ride-hailing companies are also grappling with mounting regulatory scrutiny.
Bike-taxi bet
Rapido began operations in 2015 with a focus on bike taxis, a category that incumbents Uber and Ola largely treated as a secondary offering. By targeting solo commuters, Rapido capitalized on pricing advantages.