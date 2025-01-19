How social media giants are moving away from fact-checking
Summary
- With Meta embracing community notes and YouTube resisting fact-checks, social platforms are pivoting towards user-driven truth verification.
Earlier this month, Meta, the parent company of four of the world’s top 10 social media platforms, including Facebook, announced it would end its third-party fact-checking programme in the US. Instead, it plans to implement a community notes system similar to that used by X (formerly Twitter).