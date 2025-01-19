How social media giants are moving away from fact-checking

However, these platforms have also become major sources of misinformation. In its Global Risks Report, the World Economic Forum (WEF) highlighted misinformation and disinformation as critical global risks, particularly over the next two years. “It is a leading mechanism for foreign entities to affect voter intentions; it can sow doubt among the general public worldwide about what is happening in conflict zones; or it can be used to tarnish the image of products or services from another country," it said.