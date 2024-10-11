How some restaurants are staying out of the deep discounting game
While many restaurants have rolled out substantial discounts and deals to attract inflation-weary consumers, some are trying a different strategy: introducing carefully sculpted offers to keep business flowing without training consumers to expect to regularly pay less.