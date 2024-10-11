How some restaurants are staying out of the deep discounting game

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trying to mitigate that risk while still giving diners something to latch on to. The chain has more than 30 bottomless sides, drinks and desserts as well as a $10 cheeseburger combo on Tuesdays and a deal on margaritas and shakes on Mondays. But it has not offered the kind of deep discounts across the menu it did in earlier days, calling them hard to come back from.