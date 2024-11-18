How sports became the MVP of brand building
Summary
- With its emotional resonance, evolving digital capabilities and unmatched reach, sports offers brands an opportunity to create lasting legacies.
In a world where attention spans are fleeting, sports stands tall as a game-changer for brand-building. Whether it’s the glamour of the Super Bowl in the US or the pulsating energy of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in India, sports not only captures eyeballs but also creates enduring connections. For marketers, it’s a playground where emotions, visibility and brand loyalty intersect, offering a high-impact platform to stand out.