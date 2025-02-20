How tariffs could shock America’s power system

As surging power demand from places such as data centers is set to strain the system, transformers, the nuts and bolts of the power system, look particularly vulnerable. These are devices that step up or down voltages as electricity moves from power plants to homes and factories. New ones are also required every time a new source of electricity—whether wind, solar or natural gas—connects to the grid. The lack of these components can therefore hold up more power from being brought online.

The power industry has already been experiencing a shortage of transformers, for which demand is expected to jump even more in the coming years. Suppliers have been reluctant to invest large sums of capital to expand production capacity because such investments have long break-even timelines, according to a report from Wood Mackenzie.

The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that about 55% of in-service distribution transformer units are older than 33 years and approaching their end of life. Distribution transformer capacity might need to increase 160% to 260% by 2050 compared with 2021 levels to meet demand, according to the NREL.

So far, the Trump administration has imposed 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as a 10% across-the-board tariff on China. But more could come: The one-month pause on Trump’s proposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico is set to expire in early March. Meanwhile, Trump has ordered federal agencies to explore reciprocal tariffs on trading partners around the world. He has also floated tariffs on copper.

Transformers could become a chokepoint. Only about 20% of transformer demand can be met by the domestic supply chain, according to Wood Mackenzie, which also estimated that transformer prices have already risen 70% to 100% since January 2020 because of inflation for raw materials such as electrical steel and copper. Steel is also an essential component of transformers, and notably, Cleveland-Cliffs is the only domestic producer of grain-oriented electrical steel for them. Assuming that Trump moves ahead with 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and imposes tariffs on copper as well, Wood Mackenzie estimates that transformer prices could increase by an additional 8% to 9%.

Mexico, Canada and China are important sources of electrical equipment to the U.S. In 2024, China accounted for over 32% of U.S. low-voltage transformer equipment imports and Mexico accounted for 36% of high-voltage transformer imports, according to Wood Mackenzie. Canada accounted for about 16% of U.S. imports of high-voltage switchgear and 100% of imported utility poles. Utilities typically go through a lengthy process to test the reliability of transformers they are purchasing and tend to require custom specifications, so it isn’t an easy process to switch to a new supplier, notes Chris Seiple, Wood Mackenzie vice chairman.

Worth watching is whether tariffs become a tailwind for U.S. manufacturers. GE Vernova said at a conference Wednesday that it is too early to determine what the tariffs’ financial implications are for the company. It does seem less exposed for now: Chief Executive Scott Strazik said Canada, Mexico and China account for less than 5% of its imports into the U.S. The company has transformer factories in the U.S. and Europe. It also announced in January that it would bill is expected to increase by 17% to 20% for the 12-month period starting June 2025, partly due to data center-driven demand growth. Nationwide, electricity prices have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% over the last five years, a considerable acceleration since the preceding five years when prices were roughly flat, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Also worth watching: If the 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum do result in a reshoring of those energy-intensive industries, that itself would add to long-term power demand, notes Seiple.

Building out America’s AI dominance and reshoring manufacturing are popular policy objectives, but they might come at the cost of perhaps the most popular objective of all—lowering consumers’ bills.

