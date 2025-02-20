How tariffs could shock America’s power system

Worth watching is whether tariffs become a tailwind for U.S. manufacturers. GE Vernova said at a conference Wednesday that it is too early to determine what the tariffs’ financial implications are for the company. It does seem less exposed for now: Chief Executive Scott Strazik said Canada, Mexico and China account for less than 5% of its imports into the U.S. The company has transformer factories in the U.S. and Europe. It also announced in January that it would bill is expected to increase by 17% to 20% for the 12-month period starting June 2025, partly due to data center-driven demand growth. Nationwide, electricity prices have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% over the last five years, a considerable acceleration since the preceding five years when prices were roughly flat, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.