How the maple-syrup cartel keeps a sticky grip on global market

Quebec and Vermont are their nations’ respective champions of maple-syrup making. It isn’t a fair fight.
Vermont, about 9,600 square miles, has maple as the “official state flavor" and boasts of more than six million sugar maple and red maple trees on tap.
Quebec is a 595,000-square-mile province in a country that features a maple leaf on its national flag and hosts a maple-syrup cartel. Its 50 million syrup-producing maple trees yield around 72% of the world’s supply.
Quebec’s Global Maple Syrup Strategic Reserve—three high-security warehouses big enough to hold 221,000 barrels—allows the cartel to regulate global prices. Without much argument, Quebec is known as the Saudi Arabia of maple syrup.
Vermonter Pat Leclaire isn’t particularly impressed.
“I was talking to a producer up in Quebec, and I said you guys make the quantity, but we make the quality," said Leclaire, 68 years old. He runs a maple farm of 1,200 trees in Charlotte, Vt., and started making maple syrup on his family’s farm when he was 8.
Leclaire sticks to the old-fashioned ways. He uses a wood fire to slowly boil the water of the maple sap, leaving behind the glutinous sweetener. “I compare boiling sap to Italian cooking,’ he said. “The longer it stays in the pan and it’s boiling, the more caramelization of the sugars takes place. We feel like we get a more robust maple taste."
Around 100 miles north, in rural Quebec, 64-year-old David Hall also learned to boil maple-tree sap into thick, amber-color syrup as a boy, sitting with his family around a crackling fire on early spring days. He now runs a modern operation.
Miles of plastic tubes attached to vacuum pumps lead to an assembly line of reverse osmosis machines, oil-fueled evaporators and filter presses that turn the sap from 15,000 maple trees into syrup shipped around the world.
“There’s always going to be people who want it the old-fashioned way," Hall said. “But we don’t milk our cows by hand anymore. It’s the evolution of the business."
Hall makes more syrup at a lower cost than the traditional method his family practiced when they entered the business in the 1860s. People wouldn’t be able to afford syrup if he made it the old way, he said.
Among the advances helping Quebec dominate maple-syrup making is wide use of the reverse osmosis machine, which separates the water from the sugar in sap, replacing the slow-boil method. The machines can increase syrup yield by 200%, said Aaron Wightman, co-director of Cornell University’s Maple Program, which researches maple syrup production.
“For people that want to make a full-time business out of making maple syrup, that’s the trade off," Wightman said. “It’s not grandpa sitting here in his flannels, enjoying himself, smoking a pipe."
Harry Kessels wears noise-canceling headphones when he checks his maple-syrup operation in the backwoods of Ontario, Canada. “I won’t go into my sugar shack without them," he said.
The loud whir and clang of machinery turning sap from 12,000 trees into syrup “is the sound of the modern maple farm," Kessels said.
Leclaire and other traditionalists say modern processing robs syrup of some flavor. Others disagree. Scientists at the University of Vermont’s Proctor Maple Research Center conducted blind taste tests from 2008 to 2011 to settle the matter.
Researchers asked 26 people to taste maple syrup made from the same sap using reverse osmosis machines as well as traditional methods. They concluded that tasters couldn’t tell the difference, said Abby van den Berg, who led the study.
Europeans landing in North America watched indigenous people harvest maple-tree sap. They learned to bore holes into the bark and collect sap as it dripped into buckets hanging below. “It’s very seductive," said Lewis Coty, 72, a Vermont maple-syrup maker who learned the old ways.
For the first 10 years, Coty carried buckets on a yoke up a big hill at his sugar farm in the Green Mountains east of Lake Champlain. He started his business in 1976 on a whim and made ends meet as a carpenter. “Sugaring tends to be high on romance and low on profitability," he said.
Coty didn’t turn a profit until he abandoned the buckets for plastic tubes, vacuum pumps and reverse osmosis machines. It cost him several hundred thousand dollars for a system to accommodate 10,000 trees. It took several years for the investment to pay off.
The taste of his syrup got better, Coty said.
Emma Marvin taps 30,000 maple trees on her 860-acre Butternut Mountain Farm, about an hour’s drive northeast of Burlington, Vt. Her father started the business and was an early adopter of vacuum pumps, which use air pressure to draw more sap from the trees. Marvin now uses all the latest equipment.
In her backyard, though, Marvin used buckets to collect sap from taps in four backyard maple trees. She boiled the sap over a fire pit.
“It looked awful," Marvin said. “But it tasted phenomenal. I’m sure some of it was the effort that made it taste so delicious."
