How the Middle East became the latest ‘gold rush’ in marketing
Megan Graham , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 17 Jun 2024, 09:59 AM IST
SummaryThe Middle East is set to be the fastest-growing marketing region in the world, driven by momentum in countries such as Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia’s fledgling advertising industry and continued growth in the sector in the United Arab Emirates are helping to make the marketing business in the Middle East the fastest-growing in the world.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less