How the Middle East became the latest ‘gold rush’ in marketing

“They’ve got wealth, they’ve got world-class ambition, world-class budget. They’re not shy of doing things in the right way," Bezzina added, speaking of the region overall. “But they still have a talent shortage, especially from a creative and design and product point of view. So often what we’ve found our success has been that they’ve come to us and said, ‘Oh, we want a world-class agency to help us launch this new venture or do this new brand.’"