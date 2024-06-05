How to eat your way to a greener planet

As farmers and livestock growers face pressure to reduce their carbon footprint to cut costs and satisfy consumer demand, many are looking for foods that don’t require as much energy to produce. That means future farms might look a bit different: More truffle plantations, bean fields and insect houses. Fewer cornfields, pigpens and cow pastures.

Growing food creates about one-third of the total greenhouse-gas emissions produced by society each year, emissions that come from the use of fertilizers on farmers’ fields to grow crops, methane that cows burp into the atmosphere and the diesel-powered trucks that haul livestock and produce to market.

Researchers estimate the carbon footprint of foods using a measurement that compares the amount of greenhouse gases emitted in the production of each food. Using this yardstick, cows come out on top by a wide margin, according to a 2018 study by scientists at the University of Michigan and Tulane University, with nearly 33 kilograms of CO2-equivalent per kilogram of beef. That compares with 3.75 kilograms of CO2-equivalent for eggs, the study reported.

Here are a few protein-rich foods that don’t break the bank when it comes to carbon emissions.

Chicken and eggs

Scrambled eggs are a great source of protein, and fried chicken is a staple of summer picnics.

Fortunately, the carbon footprint of chickens is lower than that of other animal-protein sources, such as beef and pork, because chickens don’t require huge pastures or vast amounts of land for feed, according to Diego Rose, professor and director of nutrition at Tulane University’s School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine, and an author on the 2018 study.

Poultry raised on pastures with sustainable farming practices can have an even lower carbon footprint—but eggs are the cheapest and most efficient source of protein on a chicken farm.

One hen can lay up to 300 eggs a year. Eggs use less carbon, land and water than other animal proteins, particularly beef, and only slightly more than most plant proteins, according to a 2023 study in the journal Nutrition Bulletin.

Lentils, peanuts and beans

Lentils, beans, peas and other legumes are packed with protein and could help reduce the need for livestock, according to a January study published in the journal Nutrients. They can be grown in a variety of climates and soil types, and require less water and fertilizer than other crops, making them a good option for farmers looking to reduce their costs as well as their environmental impact.

Legumes are responsible for fewer greenhouse gases compared with crops that require nitrogen fertilizers for growth. That is because the roots of legumes work with soil microbes to fix, or absorb, atmospheric nitrogen already in the soil, convert it to ammonia and make it available to the plant.

In exchange, the plant provides nourishing carbohydrates to the bacterial colony living in its roots.

Mushrooms

Commercially raised mushrooms, another good source of protein, are grown indoors using compost made of crop waste, animal manure or other organic material that has been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria.

Because they are fertilized with organic waste, don’t require much land, and use a fraction of the water compared with fruits or vegetables, their carbon footprint is considered small.

Button mushrooms, for example, have a higher carbon footprint than legumes, but a much lower footprint than animal proteins such as beef, poultry or lamb.

Highly prized wild truffles—which live underground in tree roots—may be even better for the planet, according to Paul Thomas, honorary professor of biological and environmental sciences at the University of Stirling. Thomas was part of a research team that last year found that planting truffles and other types of fungi in the roots of trees can capture up to 5.2 metric tons of carbon per acre each year.

The scientists are setting up a plantation of trees that can produce commercial quantities of truffles and other high-value mushrooms on the Isle of Bute, off the coast of Scotland.

Oysters

Bivalves such as oysters, mussels and clams don’t require any fertilizer or extra food. They clear the water by filtering algae, providing a healthy ecosystem for sea grasses that absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, according to Robert Jones, director of aquatic food systems at the Nature Conservancy, a conservation group based in Arlington, Va.

Even with harvesting and shipping, oysters and other bivalves require fewer carbon inputs than other forms of protein, such as farm-raised fish or other animals.

“They are feeding on the food that’s in the water," says Bill Walton, professor of marine science at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science. “That already removes all the carbon costs associated with transporting feed, producing feed, transporting feed and so on."

A 2019 study in the journal Environmental Science and Technology estimated that if 10% of U.S. beef consumption were replaced by oysters, the reduction in greenhouse gases would be equivalent to having 10.8 million fewer cars on the road.

Insects

Several European firms are hoping to convince consumers to get over the yuck factor and try high-protein insect-based foods.

Switzerland-based Essento is marketing crunchy cricket and mealworm snacks in Thai, paprika, herb and pepper flavors.

Growing insects requires little or no feed or fertilizers made with petroleum-based fuels, according to Essento Chief Executive Christian Bärtsch. In addition, insects can be fed on organic waste streams, reducing waste in landfills. The company uses waste from breweries and agricultural operations to feed their mealworms.

“We are using food waste that is not in competition with humans and not in competition with other animals," Bärtsch says.

The European Union has authorized crickets, migratory locusts and two kinds of mealworms for human consumption. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration considers unintentional bugs in food to be contaminants, but the agency doesn’t object to intentional bugs, so long as the product is made according to good manufacturing practices.

