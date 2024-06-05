How to eat your way to a greener planet
Eric Niiler , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 05 Jun 2024, 08:17 PM IST
SummaryGrowing food creates about one-third of the total greenhouse-gas emissions produced by society. Here are food options that don’t break the bank when it comes to carbon emissions.
As farmers and livestock growers face pressure to reduce their carbon footprint to cut costs and satisfy consumer demand, many are looking for foods that don’t require as much energy to produce. That means future farms might look a bit different: More truffle plantations, bean fields and insect houses. Fewer cornfields, pigpens and cow pastures.
