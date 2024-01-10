How to get more tourists to Incredible India
SummaryIn 2019, much smaller countries such as Thailand and Japan received about twice as many visitors as India, and Vietnam had nearly the same number. Can India change this equation with its unique cultural experience?
India received 7.2 million foreign tourists in the first 10 months of 2023, a big step-up from 4.6 million in the same period in 2022. The last two months, for which data is not yet available, are peak tourist months, so the full-year total could surpass the 10.9 million who visited India in 2019 before the pandemic disrupted international travel.