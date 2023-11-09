How to turn Indian airports into South Asian travel hubs
Summary
- The aviation policy must examine popular global hubs such as Singapore, Dubai, London and New York, and replicate those conditions in Delhi, Mumbai and other large Indian cities
India is looking to reframe its national aviation policy to turn its airports into South Asian travel hubs, news reports indicate. This is a progressive idea and should be win-win if done correctly. Such a policy requires coordination between the Ministry of Home Affairs, which handles matters of security and immigration, the Civil Aviation Ministry, and the Ministry of External Affairs on international flying rights and creating the required infrastructure.