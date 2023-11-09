How to turn Indian airports into South Asian travel hubs

You also need excellent connectivity between airports and city centres, and between terminals. A passenger should be able to hop onto the metro with luggage and travel to the city centre with ease. Passengers should also be able to move easily between terminals without having to step outside. Ideally, terminals should be connected by train shuttles. India is building metros rapidly, but this is a pain point at the moment. You can get to Delhi’s Terminal 3 by the metro, but transfers to Terminal 1 and 2 are done by bus. Physical infrastructure needs beefing up.

