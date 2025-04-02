How Trump’s tariffs could upend pharma’s overseas tax strategy

The Irish tax playbook may also be affected by continuing discussions to revamp parts of the U.S. tax code this year. In Republican proposals under discussion, policymakers are likely to consider a mix of carrots and sticks to make it more attractive to report profits in the U.S.—and more costly to keep booking them in places like Ireland. Stricter U.S. tax policies compelling pharma to report more profits at home could reduce the industry’s bottom line by about 5%, UBS estimates.