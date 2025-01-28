Industry
How two American companies are calling the shots in Bollywood
Lata Jha 9 min read 28 Jan 2025, 07:12 PM IST
Summary
- Uncertainty at the box office has made film producers depend on revenue from streaming rights. Two companies are making the most of this scenario—they have become so indispensable that Hindi films are no longer being made unless they buy OTT rights.
As Eid came around last April, Bollywood was watching closely. It was supposed to be one of the most lucrative periods of the year for the Hindi film industry, as people normally descend on theatres in droves over the holiday weekend. Aiming to make the most of it, two big-star films, each released on more than 2,000 screens simultaneously, awaited the multitude.
