How viable is Arctic shipping?

But Arctic shipping remains negligible by world standards. In 2022 fewer than 1,700 ships entered the Arctic; over 23,000 went through the Suez Canal and 14,000 through the Panama Canal. Shipping along northern routes remains seasonal: most voyages are made in the summer. The NWP has more ice than the NSR and attracts less traffic. The TSR will be navigable only by heavy icebreakers until its ice melts sufficiently. All this makes insurers wary. Poor mapping, combined with extreme and unpredictable weather, increases the likelihood of accidents. And time savings are uncertain. According to a study published in April 2023 in Geophysical Research Letters, another journal, delays due to sea fog account for 23-27% of sailing time along the NWP and 4-11% along the NSR. Arctic navigation requires expertise and specialist ships. Both come at a cost.