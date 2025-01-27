Industry
Mint Primer | How will Make in America impact India?
Summary
- US President Donald Trump has laid out a carrot-and-stick strategy to boost his plan to ‘Make in America’. Trump wants companies to either set up factories in America or, if they don’t, face higher tariffs on their exports to the US, he warned.
US President Donald Trump’s manufacturing push is a wake-up call for countries vying to be the next China. They need to get working. India, for instance, has to address issues such as logistics and a weak components ecosystem. Mint explains:
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more