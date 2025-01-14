Kolkata rising: How India’s cheapest property market is changing

Coming of age

Calcutta, which was the capital of India for more than a century under the British, is a city steeped in old-world nostalgia. However, it no longer enjoys the prestige it did in its heyday. Despite the fact that it has a large labour force, other cities have left it far behind as a centre for business. That perhaps is one of the reasons why the cost of living in Kolkata has always been low, whether it involves transportation, food, or most importantly, a roof over the head.