HPCL to raise Iraqi oil imports by 45% in 2022: Report

Iraqi state-owned marketer SOMO and HPCL did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Iraq is the top supplier of oil to India, and higher purchases by HPCL will further strengthen the Middle East nation's share in Indian markets.
As OPEC's second-largest oil producer, Iraq will be able to boost exports by as much as 250,000 bpd from the second quarter after finishing the installation of pumping stations at its Gulf ports, an Iraqi oil source has said.
Last year HPCL's chairman M K Surana said the company's import of high sulphur crude oil would rise after the expansion of its 166,000-bpd plant at its Vizag plant to 300,000 bpd by March this year.
It aims to complete a bottom upgradation project at the Vizag refinery by the end of the year.