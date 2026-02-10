HPV vaccines gain traction in India, though cost keeps reach limited
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Jessica Jani 5 min read 10 Feb 2026, 05:45 am IST
HPV, or human papillomavirus, is linked to several types of cancer, including cervical, anal, and throat cancers. India’s HPV vaccine market was worth ₹91 crore as of January 2026, on a moving annual total basis, according to pharma intelligence platform Pharmarack.
Bengaluru/Mumbai: India’s HPV vaccine market is seeing a clear revival after years of low uptake, with digital health platforms and private healthcare providers reporting a sharp rise in demand amid growing awareness of cervical cancer prevention.
