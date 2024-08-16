Industry
India has big-city ambitions for its small airports.
Summary
- While metro airports are of the scale of aviation hubs that can handle passenger traffic, India aspires for its airports in tier-2 and tier-3 cities such as Amritsar, Jaipur, Indore and Pune to grow to that size. But what will it take for that to happen?
India has about a half dozen airports handling enough passengers to be worthy of being considered as hubs. In about 20 years, it could have up to 25.
